Janesville police are warning of a police impersonator who was foiled by a quick-thinking female on Wednesday.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a female was driving north on Center Avenue near Rockport Road when a black, Hummer SUV attempted to stop her vehicle. The black Hummer had chrome around the front headlamps and red and blue flashing lights near the front headlamps, Sgt. Rogelio Carrasco said in a statement.

From her rearview mirror, she could tell the driver of the vehicle was a white male, Carrasco said.

The female became suspicious and called Rock County Dispatch, and a dispatcher verified that the person in the black Hummer SUV was not a law enforcement officer, Carrasco said.

Wisconsin law allows police to use red and blue lighting, and no other vehicles are permitted to use red or blue police lights.

If you believe you are being pulled over by someone who is impersonating a police officer, call 911 from your cellphone and tell the dispatcher you are concerned someone is trying to pull you over who may not be a police officer. Do not stop your vehicle or get out of your vehicle until a dispatcher can confirm you are being pulled over by a legitimate police officer, Carrasco said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100 or 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.