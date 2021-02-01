Police identify teen sought in targeted fatal shooting at Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE — Police on Monday were looking for a teenager suspected in a shooting at the Fox River Mill outside Appleton that left one person dead and another wounded.

Dezman Ellis, 17, was being sought after gunfire erupted around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fox River Mall, Grand Chute officer Travis Waas said in a statement. The victims were specifically targeted, police said, and Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Waas said in an email Monday that Ellis was “considered a suspect.”

Jovanni J. Frausto, 19, died in the shooting, the police statement said. A second person who was also shot went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Haylie Mirr, who works at a mall restaurant called Box Lunch, said she didn't know anything about the shooting, but said: “People just started running. We just locked the doors, and we had four customers in the store, we brought them to our back room.”

They waited at least three hours for the all-clear.