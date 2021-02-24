Police identify scene of fatal Sun Prairie shooting as homicide investigation continues

Police have identified the location of the fatal shooting in Sun Prairie Tuesday as the investigation into the city's first known homicide of the year continues.

Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said Wednesday investigators found that the 200 block of Broadway Drive was the scene of the shooting that left one man dead.

A 29-year-old man was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic, 2402 Winnebago St., at around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then taken to a local hospital where he ultimately died.

Cox said no other details of the ongoing investigation could be released Wednesday afternoon.

The Madison Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to contact Sun Prairie police’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or 608-837-6300 to submit information anonymously. The public can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at p3tips.com.

