Police identify scene of fatal Sun Prairie shooting as homicide investigation continues

Police have identified the location of the fatal shooting in Sun Prairie Tuesday as the investigation into the city's first known homicide of the year continues.
Sun Prairie police Lt. Ryan Cox said Wednesday investigators found that the 200 block of Broadway Drive was the scene of the shooting that left one man dead.
A 29-year-old man was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic, 2402 Winnebago St., at around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday with a life-threatening gunshot wound and then taken to a local hospital where he ultimately died.
Cox said no other details of the ongoing investigation could be released Wednesday afternoon.
The Madison Police Department is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to contact Sun Prairie police’s non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or 608-837-6300 to submit information anonymously. The public can also call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit information online at p3tips.com.
Recent stolen-vehicle cases
Madison-area police continued to respond to multiple stolen-vehicle complaints this winter.
A 16-year-old boy from Madison was identified as the shooter from the Dec. 9 incident and arrested during the execution of search warrants.
Woman causes disturbance at hotel, steals worker’s vehicle, crashes it, bites officer, Madison police say
A woman caused a disturbance at a Far West Side hotel overnight, stole a worker’s vehicle, crashed it, and bit an officer while being arrested, Madison police reported.
The stolen car was left on Schenk Street, and a witness told officers that four people got out of the car and ran behind some houses.
Teen snatches woman’s purse at mall, later steals and crashes car while owner picks up food, Madison police say
A teen stole a woman’s purse at West Towne Mall, and later with a second teen stole and crashed a car while the owner picked up food on Saturday, Madison police reported.
Two armed men were sought in an attempted carjacking of a woman’s vehicle on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.
More than 100 vehicles have been stolen in Madison this year, most of which were left running unattended while warming up, police reported.
The car was found nearby shortly after with the child safe inside.
Two suspects fled a stolen vehicle after causing a crash Monday afternoon on the Far East Side that injured a woman, Madison police reported.
Madison police have released a surveillance video image of a thief who stole a 75-year-old woman's car last month as she walked into a food pantry to make a donation.
Two cars were stolen this week after the owners left them running outside businesses, Madison police reported.
Waunakee police arrested a man on Sunday and recovered a stolen vehicle after a brief pursuit, authorities reported.