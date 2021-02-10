Police identify man shot to death during altercation in Plover that left 4 injured

PLOVER — Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who was shot to death during an altercation in Plover that left four people injured.

Zachary Deyo, 28, of Stevens Point, was killed early Monday at a trailer home. Plover police say Deyo was not a guest of the residents at the trailer.

Police said earlier that another male was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Two other males and a female suffered various injuries.

Police say the altercation was an isolated incident. No further information was released Tuesday.

