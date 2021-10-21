Police: Fitchburg man also fired weapon during arrest in which officer shot another officer

While the shot wasn't aimed toward McKinley or any other officers, McKinley testified, it could have struck any of a number of people who were on State Street that night. He said he didn't know where the shot ended up.

Officers were able to get the gun away from Richardson and handcuff him, McKinley testified. McKinley sustained minor arm and leg injuries during the struggle, he said.

McKinley was not asked about another shot fired during the incident that struck an officer.

Local activists have criticized police for implying by omission in its first statements on the incident that Richardson shot an officer. On Monday, more than a week after the incident, the state Department of Justice, which is investigating the officer-involved shooting, finally said the officer was shot by another officer, Keith Brown.

Brown has been put on leave until the DOJ investigation is finished. The officer who was shot, who has not been identified, has since been released from a hospital, DOJ said.

Until Monday, Madison police and DOJ had declined to provide any information about the incident beyond what was released on Oct. 10 or what was contained in a criminal complaint and probable cause affidavit filed in court on Oct. 12, which did not address the officer shooting at all.