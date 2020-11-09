Police find shell casings after shots fired reports on North Side, in town of Blooming Grove

In addition to a shooting that injured two on the West Side of Madison, police also were investigating shots fired on the North Side and in the town of Blooming Grove over the weekend.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, officers were sent to the 2400 block of Monterey Drive on the North Side on reports of shots fired, Sgt. Kurt Wege said in a statement.

Arriving officers found shell casings, but no damage and no injuries were reported or arrests made, Wege said.

At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the Magnuson Grand Hotel, 3510 Millpond Road in the town of Blooming Grove, for a large gathering in the parking lot, Lt. Alecia Rauch said in a statement.

As deputies were heading to the hotel, authorities received reports of shots fired and numerous vehicles seen leaving the area, Rauch said.

Deputies found about 30 shell casings in the parking lot, Rauch said, but no damage and no injuries were reported, or arrests made.