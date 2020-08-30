 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police find 13 shell casings, building struck by gunfire on Madison's Southwest Side

Police find 13 shell casings, building struck by gunfire on Madison's Southwest Side

{{featured_button_text}}
Police squad
iSTOCK

Madison police found 13 shell casings  on the city's Southwest Side early Sunday morning but no injuries were reported in connection to the shooting, police said. 

Reports of shots fired in the 5800 block of Balsam Road, near Raymond Road, came in at about 3 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said. One building in the area was struck twice by gunfire.

The shell casings came from at least three different handguns, Hartman said. Police also found three unspecified projectiles.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics