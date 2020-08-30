Police find 13 shell casings, building struck by gunfire on Madison's Southwest Side

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison police found 13 shell casings on the city's Southwest Side early Sunday morning but no injuries were reported in connection to the shooting, police said.

Reports of shots fired in the 5800 block of Balsam Road, near Raymond Road, came in at about 3 a.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said. One building in the area was struck twice by gunfire.

The shell casings came from at least three different handguns, Hartman said. Police also found three unspecified projectiles.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

