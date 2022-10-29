 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
MADISON | WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Police: Fight at West High School involved '20-25' students, robbery

What the Madison School District characterized as an altercation involving seven students outside West High School Thursday was called in to police as a fight involving as many as 25 students and a strong-arm robbery in which police recovered marijuana, fake IDs, fake currency and a spent shell casing.

Police were called to the school at 30 Ash St. just after noon because several people had battered a person and stole his backpack, according to an entry in the police chief’s blog Friday morning, and because “20-25” students were involved in a fight, Madison police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said.

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the introduction of and historic protests over the legislation that would later become Act 10, the Cap Times is producing a series of stories and podcasts over the next month. Led by Cap Times’ K-12 education reporter Scott Girard and state politics reporter Briana Reilly, the series will run to mid-March and be available at captimes.com. The podcast discussions will be made available through Jessie Opoien’s Wedge Issues feed on most major podcasting platforms, and at captimes.com. In the final episode of the series, West High School Dean of Students and Madison Teachers Inc. President-elect Michael Jones speaks with Girard and Reilly about what it was like to be a new teacher when Act 10 was passed, and how he thinks it has changed his profession. 

Officers searching the vehicle the suspects arrived in found the marijuana and other items, the blog said. Lisko said that while no charges have been filed, a detective has been assigned to the matter.

People are also reading…

Principal Dan Kigeya said in an email home to parents Thursday afternoon that “staff responded to the incident quickly, and due to the large number of students involved, requested support from the City of Madison Police Department.”

He also said some students reported that a weapon might have been involved in the incident, but a search of the area with a police dog didn’t turn up one. Lisko confirmed no weapons were found.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said later Thursday that seven students had been involved in the fight. He had not responded to a request to clarify whether the district was aware of other details in the incident and whether all of the people involved are district students.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics