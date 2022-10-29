Police: Fight at West High School involved '20-25' students, robbery

What the Madison School District characterized as an altercation involving seven students outside West High School Thursday was called in to police as a fight involving as many as 25 students and a strong-arm robbery in which police recovered marijuana, fake IDs, fake currency and a spent shell casing.

Police were called to the school at 30 Ash St. just after noon because several people had battered a person and stole his backpack, according to an entry in the police chief’s blog Friday morning, and because “20-25” students were involved in a fight, Madison police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said.

Officers searching the vehicle the suspects arrived in found the marijuana and other items, the blog said. Lisko said that while no charges have been filed, a detective has been assigned to the matter.

Principal Dan Kigeya said in an email home to parents Thursday afternoon that “staff responded to the incident quickly, and due to the large number of students involved, requested support from the City of Madison Police Department.”

He also said some students reported that a weapon might have been involved in the incident, but a search of the area with a police dog didn’t turn up one. Lisko confirmed no weapons were found.

District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said later Thursday that seven students had been involved in the fight. He had not responded to a request to clarify whether the district was aware of other details in the incident and whether all of the people involved are district students.