Police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial Madison woman was attacked

Madison police announced Friday morning that they were not able to corroborate allegations made by a Madison woman that she was burned by four white men in Downtown Madison in June in what was initially reported as a hate crime.
Althea Bernstein, 18, of Monona, told police she had a lighter fluid sprayed on her and was set on fire in the early morning hours of June 24 by four white men after one of them yelled a racial epithet.
But in a statement Friday morning, Madison police said it is "closing the investigation into this case. After an exhaustive probe, detectives were unable to corroborate or locate evidence consistent with what was reported."
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division came to the same conclusion, according to the statement.
In its own statement, however, the U.S. Attorney's Office went further, saying that "after reviewing all available evidence, authorities could not establish that the attack, as alleged by the complainant, had occurred."
Bernstein's family said in a statement that it appreciated "the detailed investigative efforts by all involved in this case," asked for privacy and said it would not be granting interviews.
"Althea's injuries are healing and the support of our community has been invaluable in that regard," they said.
Bernstein's report garnered national and even international attention. She was interviewed on "Good Morning America" a day after she reported it and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of the British royal family reached out her her as well.
At the time the report was made, Madison and Dane County officials condemned the alleged attack, and Madison Area Crime Stoppers and the Mizel Family Foundation and Center for Combating Antisemitism offered a combined $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.
But there had been questions about the veracity of the woman's report because, unlike in other crimes that occur Downtown, police never released video still of the incident or possible suspects in attempt to find the perpetrators.
Very little of the public parts of Downtown are hidden from dozens of city-owned cameras and other private surveillance cameras police have access to.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said police are not recommending Bernstein face charges for filing a false report or any other crime related the episode. The U.S. Attorney's office was not immediately available for comment.
Bernstein said the attack happened around the same time Black Lives Matter protesters tore down two statues on the Capitol Square — including one of a Union Civil War soldier and abolitionist — and threw a Molotov cocktail through a window of the City-County Building, starting a small fire. The protest had started in response to the arrest hours before of a local Black Lives Activist now facing state and federal charges for allegedly trying to extort money from at least one Downtown business.
This story will be updated.
