Police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial Madison woman was attacked

Madison police announced Friday morning that they were not able to corroborate allegations made by a Madison woman that she was burned by four white men in Downtown Madison in June in what was initially reported as a hate crime.

Althea Bernstein, 18, of Monona, told police she had a lighter fluid sprayed on her and was set on fire in the early morning hours of June 24 by four white men after one of them yelled a racial epithet.

But in a statement Friday morning, Madison police said it is "closing the investigation into this case. After an exhaustive probe, detectives were unable to corroborate or locate evidence consistent with what was reported."

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division came to the same conclusion, according to the statement.

In its own statement, however, the U.S. Attorney's Office went further, saying that "after reviewing all available evidence, authorities could not establish that the attack, as alleged by the complainant, had occurred."

Bernstein's family said in a statement that it appreciated "the detailed investigative efforts by all involved in this case," asked for privacy and said it would not be granting interviews.