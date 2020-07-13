Police, family saying little about investigation of alleged hate crime

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly three weeks after an alleged racist attack on a biracial woman in Downtown Madison, police and the woman's family are saying little to nothing about whether the authorities are any closer to identifying the perpetrators.

Althea Bernstein, 18, of Monona, told police she was stopped at a stoplight, possibly on West Gorham Street at State Street, at around 1 a.m. June 24 when she was approached by four white men, one of whom yelled a racial epithet.

One of the men allegedly sprayed her with lighter fluid through her open driver's side window and then threw a lit lighter or match at her, setting her face and neck on fire before she patted out the flames.

She described the men as looking like "frat boys" — two of whom were wearing "floral shirts" and blue jeans and two of whom were in all black and wearing masks. The man who allegedly sprayed her was wearing a "salmon-colored" floral shirt, she told police.