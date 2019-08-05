A drunken driver crashed into a house outside Columbus on Sunday, trapping a woman in a bedroom, and leaving the car lodged sideways in the house, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash remains under investigation, but it appeared that the vehicle was speeding north on Highway 89, failed to negotiate a right turn, left the road and crashed into the house, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A female occupant of the residence was in that bedroom and was trapped by the vehicle. Her injuries were unknown, the release states.
A male resident was at home, but wasn’t injured.
The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, sustained numerous non-life threatening injuries and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, said the Sheriff's Office, who didn’t release the man's name.