Police: Driver brandished toy gun during road rage incident
Madison police arrested a 56-year-old man who they say brandished a toy gun during a road rage incident Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the area of Muir Field and McKee roads around 3 p.m. after a 31-year-old man said another driver pointed a gun at him.

Police located the suspect and found a facsimile firearm in the vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

