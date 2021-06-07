Police: Driver brandished toy gun during road rage incident on Southwest Side

Madison police arrested a 56-year-old man who they say brandished a toy gun during a road rage incident Monday afternoon.
Officers were sent to the area of Muir Field and McKee roads around 3 p.m. after a 31-year-old man said another driver pointed a gun at him.
Police located the suspect and found a facsimile firearm in the vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Chris Hubbuch | Wisconsin State Journal
Covers energy and the environment for the Wisconsin State Journal. Rhymes with Lubbock. Contact him at 608-252-6146.
