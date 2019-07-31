Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
One person was killed and five were injured Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County, with the driver causing the crash arrested for operating while intoxicated.

The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Highway E east of Highway 26 near Horicon, the Sheriff's Office said.

The report said a Chrysler sedan crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Equinox, then struck a Ford Focus which was behind the Equinox.

The front seat passenger in the Ford was killed and the driver critically injured, flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. The two rear seat passengers were treated at a local hospital.

The driver of the Chrysler was critically injured and also flown by medical helicopter to a hospital.

The Chevy driver was treated and released.

The State Patrol went to the scene to complete the crash investigation and do a reconstruction of the crash.

No names of victims were released pending notification of family.

Emergency units at the scene came from Horicon, Juneau, Burnett  and Beaver Dam.

