One person was killed and five were injured Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County, with the driver causing the crash arrested for operating while intoxicated.
The crash happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Highway E east of Highway 26 near Horicon, the Sheriff's Office said.
The report said a Chrysler sedan crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Equinox, then struck a Ford Focus which was behind the Equinox.
The front seat passenger in the Ford was killed and the driver critically injured, flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. The two rear seat passengers were treated at a local hospital.
The driver of the Chrysler was critically injured and also flown by medical helicopter to a hospital.
The Chevy driver was treated and released.
The State Patrol went to the scene to complete the crash investigation and do a reconstruction of the crash.
No names of victims were released pending notification of family.
Emergency units at the scene came from Horicon, Juneau, Burnett and Beaver Dam.