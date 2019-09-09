Police dogs helped catch two teen car thieves who fled into the UW Arboretum on Friday morning, Madison police say.
The boy and girl, both 15, fled into the woods after abandoning a stolen 2019 Honda CRV near High Street and Delaplaine Court shortly before 10 a.m., Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said in a statement.
Witnesses told police the damaged CRV had hit a couple of parked cars just prior to the teens ditching it, and provided officers with good descriptions of the suspects as well as the direction they headed, Despain said.
A perimeter was established, and one of the police dogs helped track down the teens, who were arrested on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.
The owner of the CRV, who purchased it just two weeks ago, reported it stolen last Monday morning from a parking lot on South Broom Street. The 30-year-old man told police he had not yet removed a spare key from the vehicle, Despain said.