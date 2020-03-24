Police dogs, drone help in arrest of 3 teens after 100-mph police pursuit of stolen vehicle, authorities say

Two police dogs and a drone helped in the arrests of three teens after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle that reached 100 mph early Tuesday morning, authorities reported.

At 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a stolen 2013 Ford Escape on Highway 51 at Pflaum Road in Madison. When the driver fled, McFarland police deployed road spikes at Highway 51 and Highway 12, catching all four tires on the SUV and the vehicle came to a stop on Terminal Drive, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The driver and two passengers fled on foot, and they were caught with the help of Sheriff’s Office police dog Kreed, town of Madison police dog Tonto and a drone operated by Madison police, Schaffer said.

The 15-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys will face charges that include operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and obstructing, Schaffer said.

The Ford Escape was stolen from Fitchburg on Saturday, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people to lock their homes, garages and vehicles, even when they are at home.

