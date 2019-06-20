Police dog Falko was successful during a long track early Thursday morning, finding an auto theft suspect after going through woods, yards, and parking lots on the Far East Side.

Jontrae Larsen, 17, Madison, was tentatively charged with resisting and obstructing, Madison police said.

The incident started at about 1:30 a.m. when a stolen Audi Q7 was discovered in the 6100 block of Dell Drive.

"The car was listed as stolen out of Sun Prairie, and had been spotted by McFarland police earlier," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

A Madison police sergeant started looking for the stolen car in the Dell Drive area because of recent criminal activity in that neighborhood," DeSpain said.

The sergeant found the car parked and unoccupied, with two young men seen nearby, who started running when spotted by the police sergeant.

Officers from Madison, Monona and Cottage Grove, deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office and State Patrol troopers responded to the scene to set up a perimeter.

Falko and partner Officer Sarah Boespflug led the search for the suspects.

"Falko tracked the suspects for more than a half-mile, through residential areas, parking lots, tall grass and woods," DeSpain said.

A deputy found Larsen hiding under a vehicle parked on Forge Court.

"A drone was launched to get eyes from above but the second suspect could not be found," DeSpain said.

