Police dog helps catch wrong-way reckless driver after spikes used on vehicle, authorities say
Zackary Vance booking photo

Zackary Vance.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A police dog helped catch a wrong-way reckless driver after spikes were used on the man’s vehicle, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received multiple calls regarding a Chevy Impala with front-end damage driving the wrong way down one-way streets and on sidewalks almost striking people Downtown, officer Nicole Schmitgen said in a statement.

Shorewood Hills Police Chief Jeff Pharo reported that the vehicle was possibly being operated by a man who had eluded Shorewood police shortly after 12:30 p.m., Schmitgen said.

Officers located the Impala and deployed spikes ahead of its path on University Avenue. The Impala hit the spikes, but continued driving for several miles with three spiked tires, Schmitgen said.

Officers pursued the Impala after it was spiked, but the pursuit was terminated as speeds increased while driving towards University Hospital. The man parked and fled on foot, but was caught by police dog Patton, who gave the man a minor hamstring injury with a bite, Schmitgen said.

The man, Zackary Vance, 26, was medically cleared at a local hospital and taken to the Dane County Jail on a felony probation hold and second-degree reckless endangering safety, with more charges possible after further investigation, Schmitgen said.

