Police dog, footprints in snow lead to teen’s arrest after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say

A police dog and footprints in the snow led to a teen’s arrest after gunshots were reported on the Far East Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Swanton Road shortly after 11:15 p.m. Thursday after the shots were reported, Chief Shon Barnes sad in his blog.

The dog and footprints led officers to a resident where they found the 16-year-old suspect and a gun. The teen was arrested on tentative charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a child under 18 and discharge of firearm, Barnes said.