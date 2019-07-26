Police dog Allied was instrumental in finding an alleged scrap metal thief early Friday morning, one of two who went into an East Side scrapyard, seen on live-feed surveillance video.
Chase Mitchell, 25, no permanent address, and John Brilliott, 54, Baraboo, were arrested and tentatively charged with burglary, and Mitchell also tentatively charged with resisting for hiding in tall weeds before getting arrested.
The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. at Alter Trading, 4400 Sycamore Ave., Madison police said.
An employee of the metals recycling business was monitoring the video and notified police of what was going on.
"The MPD team established a perimeter around the business, which has a very large scrapyard," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "One suspect (Brilliott) quickly gave himself up as police announced their presence."
The other ran into the scrapyard, which prompted police to bring in Allied, who already was on scene just in case.
"There were many hiding places, and Allied led officers to an area of extremely thick weeds, where Mitchell was found to be hiding," DeSpain said.
Tools and a large roll of copper wire were found where the men initially were spotted on the live feed surveillance video.
