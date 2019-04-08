Allied the police dog earned his treats early Monday morning by sniffing out a suspect who was hiding under a porch Downtown, with human officers arresting the man.
Adam Hillestad, 47, Madison, was tentatively charged with criminal trespass to a dwelling, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
The incident started when three men living in the 10 block of North Broom Street threw Hillestad out of their residence after he allegedly crawled through a window and into the bedroom of one of the men.
"The suspect took off running as police arrived," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Officers established a perimeter in the area."
Allied had a good idea where the suspect might be found, by using his nose, right around the corner.
"He led officers to a porch in the 400 block of West Mifflin Street," DeSpain said. "That's where Allied began to bark and pull extremely strongly."
Hillestad was lying on his stomach beneath stairs under the porch.
He was ordered to come out and was arrested at gunpoint.
Minnesota man sentenced for role in 2 bank robberies in 2018
Knife-wielding woman arrested outside Central Library, Madison police say
Drunken intruder bitten by police dog, arrested, Madison police say
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, Monona police say
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, Monona police say
Two arrested for allegedly robbing sub shop in Janesville
Two arrested for allegedly robbing sub shop in Janesville
Janesville man arrested again on alleged drug charges, police say
Pot, cash found in car, Necedah man arrested, Dane County sheriff says