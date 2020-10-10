Police defend arrests of family of Black teen killed by Wauwatosa officer

Motley said earlier Friday that Tracy Cole, 48, was treated at a hospital for injuries on her arm and forehead. She initially complained that her arm might be broken, but Motley clarified during a news conference that it was not. Tristiana Cole was also hospitalized but authorities have not indicated why. Motley tweeted that both were later released.

The family was protesting peacefully Thursday and police dragged them from their vehicles, according to Motley, who added that authorities arrested them for no reason. No family members have been cited or charged, she said.

“We all deserve better,” she said. “And we're entitled to better under the law of the United States.”

Wauwatosa police said officers encountered a group of vehicles after the 7 p.m. curfew. The vehicles were traveling across all lanes of traffic and officers used spike strips to stop them and protect other drivers, police said in a Friday statement. Most of the people in the cars were arrested without incident but some refused to get out and were forcibly removed from their vehicles, police said.

Police later said the Cole family was among those arrested and that Tracy and Tristiana Cole reported “minor injuries” and were taken to a hospital. The police did not offer any details on their injuries.