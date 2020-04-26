You are the owner of this article.
Police credit 'commitment to public safety' as students forego Mifflin Street Block Party
Mifflin Street before and after

The 50th Mifflin Street Block Party on April 27 of last year (above), and the same location days later.

 STEVE APPS AND JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

UW-Madison students appeared on Saturday to have listened to warnings not to attend the Mifflin Street Block Party for the sake of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

“As of early this afternoon, residents in the Mifflin Street area have shown a commitment to public health and safety by foregoing to the annual block party,” Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs said Saturday. “At 2 p.m., usually peak party time, the neighborhood was quiet.”

No arrests had been made and no citations had been issued, Hoefs said.

West Mifflin Street was marked with signs from the Madison Police Department that said “no gathering” and was mostly empty around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier this week, police announced they would issue $376 fines to non-residents who gathered in the area, and notify the university if any students were cited for potential disciplinary action.

“While MPD has historically taken a fairly tolerant view of the Mifflin Street Block Party, this year is different,” acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said in a department announcement. “Any parties or gatherings occurring are in violation of the Governor’s ‘Safer at Home’ order. Please do what’s best for public health and stay home.”

Usually held two weeks before graduation, the annual springtime event has historically drawn thousands of students to the 400 and 500 blocks of West Mifflin Street.

