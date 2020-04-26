Police credit 'commitment to public safety' as students forego Mifflin Street Block Party

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

UW-Madison students appeared on Saturday to have listened to warnings not to attend the Mifflin Street Block Party for the sake of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

“As of early this afternoon, residents in the Mifflin Street area have shown a commitment to public health and safety by foregoing to the annual block party,” Madison police Sgt. Blake Hoefs said Saturday. “At 2 p.m., usually peak party time, the neighborhood was quiet.”

No arrests had been made and no citations had been issued, Hoefs said.

West Mifflin Street was marked with signs from the Madison Police Department that said “no gathering” and was mostly empty around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier this week, police announced they would issue $376 fines to non-residents who gathered in the area, and notify the university if any students were cited for potential disciplinary action.