Police credit 'commitment to public safety' as students forego annual block party

UW-Madison students appeared on Saturday to have listened to warnings not to attend the Mifflin Street Block Party for the sake of social distancing, police said.

"As of early this afternoon, residents in the Mifflin Street area have shown a commitment to public health and safety by foregoing to the annual block party," Madison Police Department said on Saturday. "At 2 p.m., usually peak party time, the neighborhood was quiet."

No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued, police said.

Earlier this week, police announced they would issue $376 fines to non-residents who gathered in the area, and notify the university if any students were cited for potential disciplinary action.