Police, courts report few options for curbing sharp rise in vehicle thefts by juveniles

Thurman might be among the starkest examples in the sharp increase during the past four years in vehicle thefts, especially by teenagers, and Madison police say it’s only a matter of time before a young thief with poor driving skills seriously injures or kills someone.

“Until the courts take this seriously, this is going to continue to be an issue,” said Nick Cleary, a Madison Police West District neighborhood resource officer who was key to building the cases against Thurman. “Somebody is going to get hurt very, very soon.”

Dane County juvenile justice officials, though, point to an increase in the number of youth sent to prison. They also cite the loss of out-of-home treatment space in Dane County and the state’s failure to provide locked facilities for the most serious offenders.

Juvenile court records are sealed, but data from the state’s online court records system show a nearly threefold increase in the number of car theft prosecutions per year in Dane County from 2016 to 2019, rising from 110 to 318. The majority of them have been against juveniles, and the increase in juvenile car-theft cases specifically has risen from 53 to 185 from 2016 to 2019, according to the county clerk of courts. As of mid-April, there had been 107 cases filed this year, 70 of them against juveniles.