Police, courts report few options for curbing sharp rise in vehicle thefts by juveniles

In the early morning hours of June 24, Treveon Thurman, then 17, walked through the apparently unlocked door of a Southwest Side Madison home, stole a purse containing the keys to a 2011 BMW X5, and then stole the car, according to a criminal complaint.
Police caught up to him about 15 hours later some 2 miles away. A short foot chase ensued and, as he was being arrested, Thurman accused officers of targeting him because he’s black and because he had just been released from custody for what the complaint describes as “similar crimes.”
He was released two days later on his own recognizance and violated the terms of that release in mid-July, according to court records. On Aug. 16, a Dane County judge dismissed the felony vehicle-theft charge that had been filed against him but declined to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and ordered pretrial supervision.
As of Friday, Thurman was still sitting in the Dane County Jail, charged with 11 car thefts — 10 from about a monthlong period this past winter and, after prosecutors refiled charges, the one from June 24. Prior to his arrest on Jan. 10, he’d violated the terms of release on the June 24 case two more times, and been released on his own recognizance two more times, court records show. Over three months, the courts have reduced his bond in the cases to a total of $4,350 from $12,500.
Thurman might be among the starkest examples in the sharp increase during the past four years in vehicle thefts, especially by teenagers, and Madison police say it’s only a matter of time before a young thief with poor driving skills seriously injures or kills someone.
“Until the courts take this seriously, this is going to continue to be an issue,” said Nick Cleary, a Madison Police West District neighborhood resource officer who was key to building the cases against Thurman. “Somebody is going to get hurt very, very soon.”
Dane County juvenile justice officials, though, point to an increase in the number of youth sent to prison. They also cite the loss of out-of-home treatment space in Dane County and the state’s failure to provide locked facilities for the most serious offenders.
Juvenile court records are sealed, but data from the state’s online court records system show a nearly threefold increase in the number of car theft prosecutions per year in Dane County from 2016 to 2019, rising from 110 to 318. The majority of them have been against juveniles, and the increase in juvenile car-theft cases specifically has risen from 53 to 185 from 2016 to 2019, according to the county clerk of courts. As of mid-April, there had been 107 cases filed this year, 70 of them against juveniles.
Madison police say the total number of vehicle thefts in the city has gone from 381 in 2016 to 639 last year, with 207 cases already this year as of April 19. Most of those arrested in the cases have been juveniles. Police also point to data showing that from 47% to 60% of juvenile arrests for vehicle thefts over that period involved suspects who had previously been arrested for the crime.
There have already been a handful of crashes involving stolen vehicles in recent years, including one in which a car was driven into a home and another in which a 54-year-old woman suffered minor injuries after four teens in a Volkswagen slammed into her car on Fish Hatchery Road.
Cleary said Thurman stands out among alleged offenders in the number of charges against him and for regularly posting photos and videos of his alleged crimes on social media. Thurman is a “well-known member” of a local gang, Cleary said, “and they are responsible for the vast majority of cars (stolen) in Dane County.”
Police have repeatedly said juveniles are not stealing cars to sell them or sell them to chop shops. The thefts largely consist of what Cleary called “swiping” and “dumping” — stealing vehicles for joyrides or, more recently, for use in other crimes, and then abandoning them. Some of the vehicles are even being used in illicit ride-sharing businesses, he said, and “they actually call it Uber.”
Police have also repeatedly said that the thefts are crimes of opportunity. Youths are not hot-wiring cars; they’re stealing cars left unlocked or running or with keys in them, and sometimes walking into unlocked homes or garages to get keys.
Too lenient?
Former Police Chief Mike Koval in an October 2018 blog post lambasted what he called Dane County’s juvenile “justice” system for failing to mete out serious consequences for bad behavior, while juvenile arrests in general in Madison have been flat or declining for several years.
Madison and Dane County’s liberal policymakers have long preferred treatment and engagement with youth offenders over a lock-’em-up approach, and have taken steps in recent years to boost rehabilitation efforts, including restorative justice circles that allow young offenders to avoid certain criminal charges if they admit to and apologize for their crimes and take concrete actions to mitigate their effects.
State law also requires juvenile offenders be held in the least restrictive setting needed to keep both them and the community safe, and sets out specific criteria under which juveniles can be kept in custody.
While the total number of Dane County youth locked up by the Department of Corrections since 2018 is small compared with the total number of juvenile crimes in the county, Juvenile Court Administrator John Bauman notes that the number under DOC orders still more than doubled from an average of just under 10 per month in 2018 to just more than 21 per month this year.
Most of them have been held at the state’s two youth prisons, the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls, or the state’s Mendota Mental Health Institute, and Bauman said it’s up to DOC officials when they are released.
In vehicle theft cases in Dane County specifically last year, 89% of youth referred to the Juvenile Reception Center were held in juvenile detention after their arrests. After initial custody hearings, 98% of all youth arrested for car theft were in some kind of custody, with about two-thirds remaining in detention and the rest released to home, to a foster home or to a shelter, often with electronic monitoring.
So far this year, 81% were held in detention after arrest, with a little more than half of all those referred to the juvenile system remaining detained after their initial hearings and the rest released with conditions, monitoring or both.
Bauman said that the average length of stay in the juvenile detention center for all youth was 9.4 days last year and 10 days in 2018, although he said that, anecdotally, those accused of more serious crimes and repeat offenders are held “much, much longer” as their cases wend their way through court.
Options limited
In a statement, the judges currently assigned to hear juvenile cases — Juan Colas, Susan Crawford, Shelley Gaylord and Everett Mitchell — say the “spike in juvenile car thefts in recent years in Dane County is a matter of great concern” to them and call such cases “among the most difficult in the juvenile courts.
“Many involve high-risk conduct that jeopardizes public safety, and many of the youths engaging in these acts have profound needs, including (treatment for) abuse and neglect, homelessness, absent parents, cognitive delays and mental illness,” they say.
But they argue that “just as juvenile car thefts have steeply increased in Dane County, the available placement options have sharply declined,” and the county “has lost over 250 residential treatment beds in recent years and currently has no residential care centers or group homes for juveniles.” Waiting lists for juveniles requiring residential care can be long, they say.
They also note the state’s continued inability to quickly provide replacements for Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, which are due to close next year and have seen documented cases of inmate and staff abuse and are currently under court supervision.
Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl was more measured in his criticism of the county’s juvenile justice system than his predecessor, saying he didn’t have the kind of data that would allow him to say Dane County judges are too lenient.
“My impression is that there are just not a lot of good options for the juvenile court system in terms of sanctions for these kids,” said Wahl, who is in his 29th year with the department.
But he also said sending repeat offenders home with monitoring doesn’t appear to be effective, and it’s only been in recent years that the justice system has seemed incapable of handling them.
As for sanctions against first-time and repeat juvenile car thieves, “I don’t think that’s happening at all,” he said.
