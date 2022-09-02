Police cite 137 at Downtown Madison bar

During the week when UW-Madison students were moving into dorms or returning to other campus housing, Madison and UW-Madison police as part of a joint effort Thursday issued 137 underage drinking and fake ID citations at a single State Street bar.

Police refused to name the establishment, but a person with knowledge of the investigation who declined to be identified because of the ongoing investigation identified it as City Bar, 636 State.

Madison police said in a statement Friday that the operation at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of State was aimed at "proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the Downtown area."

"Numerous local bars were visited, and the establishments were cooperative with officers on scene," acting Madison police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said. "At a particular bar, officers located and cited 137 individuals for underage alcohol consumption and false identification violations. Of note, officers contacted 143 total individuals in this bar, and only six of them were 21 years of age old or older."

Police say the bar "will not be named at this time until further steps are taken to determine the bar's role in the matter."

