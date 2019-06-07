The number of shots fired calls taken by Madison police this year are down 42% from last year, according to Police Chief Mike Koval.
The police chief, in his daily blog on Friday, said 51 shots fired calls for service were made from January through the end of May, compared to 88 shots fired calls the first five months of 2018.
In the month of May, 15 reports of shots fired came into the Madison Police Department, a 35% decrease from the 23 shots fired incidents in May of 2018.
Three people were struck by gunfire in May, bringing the 2019 total up to eight victims.
"All three subjects who were struck sustained non-life-threatening injuries., and the investigations remain open," Koval said.
There were five property damage reports due to gunfire in May, 18 reports year to date, and 18 shell casings were recovered in the month's incidents, 105 casings recovered year to date.
By police district, the North and West Districts had four shots fired incidents in May, the South District had three, the East District had two and the Central and Midtown Districts had one each.
Madison Rastafari church raided by police, leaders arrested
Family of woman killed by Madison police in 2014 settle lawsuit for $4.25 million
Janesville woman arrested for alleged 5th drunken driving offense
Laptops stolen from ambulance service, suspect arrested, Madison police say
Meth house busted in Madison, 3 suspects arrested, police say
17-year-old girl charged with reckless injury in East Side shooting
Subscribe to Daily Headlines