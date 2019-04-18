A Maryland man wanted by the U.S. Marshals led Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase down Interstate 39-90-94 Thursday afternoon before being arrested, State Patrol said.
State troopers located John Kennedy Stroman, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, while he was driving an SUV south on the Interstate near Portage, Sgt. Luke Yahn with the State Patrol said.
Stroman drove on the Interstate's shoulders and wove through traffic to avoid troopers chasing him, Yahn said. The chase reached speeds more than 100 miles per hour, Sgt. William Miller said.
Troopers deployed several tire-deflation devices in the southbound lanes of I-39-90-94 with help from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Yahn said.
A trooper punctured a rear tire on Stroman's SUV, leading the tire to rupture and come to a stop just south of River Road in Windsor, Yahn said.
U.S. Marshals had said Stroman was likely armed with a handgun and transporting drugs.
Stroman was removed from the vehicle at gun point but without incident at about 1:40 p.m. and taken to Dane County Jail, Yahn said.
According to the Sheriff's Office's website, Stroman faces tentative charges of recklessly endangering safety and knowingly evading arrest. Any further charges are pending further investigation, Miller said.