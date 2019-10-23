Madison police said they were called to the West Towne Mall food court Tuesday afternoon on reports of a fight and a person armed with a gun.
All of the reported suspects who were involved in the fight, including the man who reportedly had a handgun, fled the area in separate vehicles before officers arrived about 3:45 p.m., Lt. Tracie Jokala said in a statement.
Those involved in the altercation appear to have known one another, Jokala said.
The fight resulted in one male chasing another male into the food court entrance area of the mall, and an innocent bystander ended up in the middle of the altercation, Jokala said.
No injuries were reported.
Those involved were described as black males in their early twenties and early thirties. The vehicles they fled in were described as a red mid-sized SUV and a dark sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
Madison Mallards pro shop arson, fatal hit-and-run arrest top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Fire that destroyed pro shop at Madison Mallards Duck Pond was arson, authorities say
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Northport pedestrian
Janesville gas station operator defrauded Libyan Embassy to pay tax, electricity bills, feds allege
Truck airborne for 60 feet before crashing into roof in town of Beloit, police say
Madison man arrested for exchange of gunfire after dispute at State Street apartment, police say
Man shot in face after he says estranged wife drives up to him, suspect in custody, Janesville police say
Man hospitalized after teen brother shoots him in arm in Sun Prairie, police say
Second suspect in North Side homicide arrested in Mississippi, Madison police say
Resident arrested for alleged arson at North Side home, authorities say
5 Madison teens crash stolen SUV, flee on foot, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.