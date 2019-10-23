Madison police squad stock file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police said they were called to the West Towne Mall food court Tuesday afternoon on reports of a fight and a person armed with a gun.

All of the reported suspects who were involved in the fight, including the man who reportedly had a handgun, fled the area in separate vehicles before officers arrived about 3:45 p.m., Lt. Tracie Jokala said in a statement.

Those involved in the altercation appear to have known one another, Jokala said.

The fight resulted in one male chasing another male into the food court entrance area of the mall, and an innocent bystander ended up in the middle of the altercation, Jokala said.

No injuries were reported.

Those involved were described as black males in their early twenties and early thirties. The vehicles they fled in were described as a red mid-sized SUV and a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

