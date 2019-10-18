A call for a man creating a disturbance and destroying property led to a Blue Mounds man being arrested for his ninth operating while intoxicated offense on Thursday night, authorities reported.
At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a residence on Highway in the town of Mazomanie where Michael A. Glynn was reported to be creating a disturbance and destroying property, Dane County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
Glynn left the residence before deputies arrived, but they found him nearby on Highway and he was arrested on tentative charges of the OWI, criminal damage to property, domestic disorderly conduct, attempted arson, a parole violation and other traffic violations.