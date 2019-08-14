A Far East Side family likely will be making sure they lock their home after a burglar stole a car and valuables after entering the unlocked home while they slept early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.
A woman woke up around 2:15 a.m. to the sound of a car door slamming outside the Summer Ridge Drive home and soon realized they had been burglarized and told her husband they needed to call police, according to a Madison police news release.
The burglar had entered their unlocked home and stolen a wallet, a laptop computer, and keys, which were used to steal a Lexus RX350 from the driveway, the release states.
The family told police they don't normally lock their home.