A burglar was caught in the act early Wednesday morning after a Near East Side business owner saw the crime while viewing real-time surveillance video from home, Madison police reported.
The owner of The Art In, an art space, music venue and bar at 1444 East Washington Ave., called police about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after seeing the person in their business, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Multiple officers established a perimeter around the business and when they peered inside they could see a burglar with a crowbar attempting to open an ATM, DeSpain said.
Seeing that police were closing in, the burglar attempted to run, but was quickly caught and taken to jail, DeSpain said.
David G. Arndt, 64, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of burglary to a building, possession of burglarious tools, and criminal damage to property.