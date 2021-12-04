Police body cameras to get their latest hearing in Madison

The Madison City Council on Tuesday will again take up the question of whether police officers should be equipped with body cameras — a technology that’s been contentious in Wisconsin’s most liberal city but is increasingly standard in most of the rest of the country.
Madison has devoted three separate committees over the last seven years to the study of the cameras, with the most recent one issuing a caveat-laden recommendation in January to adopt them. The council accepted the committee’s report in July, but only after barely voting down an effort by nine of the 20 council members to reject the cameras.
Now camera supporters are coming back before the council with a measure that would spend $83,000 from this year’s capital budget to buy 48 cameras for a pilot program in the city’s North Police District next year, with the police department covering the approximately $55,000 needed for staff time to process camera footage.
Only the department’s SWAT team has used body cameras to date. In the years Madison has been waffling on whether to deploy the cameras departmentwide, their use elsewhere has steadily increased, with half of all U.S. departments having adopted them by 2016, according to a 2018 U.S Justice Department report. Among departments such as Madison’s, with between 500 and 999 personnel, about 80% had acquired the cameras and about 63% were using them to some degree.
A state Department of Justice survey conducted late last year found that about 63% of the 434 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that answered questions about body cameras use the devices to some extent. Madison’s police chiefs, including current Chief Shon Barnes, and its police union have long supported the adoption of body-worn cameras.
Cameras provide direct evidence of what happens in police encounters in an era when police-reform activists are criticizing police treatment of Black people, the mentally ill and other disadvantaged populations.
But in Madison, activists have lodged a range of objections to the technology, including that the footage they collect could be used against people in the country illegally, that more money shouldn’t be spent on a city service — policing — that already eats up a large proportion of municipal budgets, and that the footage collected by the cameras can put suspects in an unfairly unfavorable light.
Amid research that has been mixed on whether the cameras help reduce the incidence of police use of force and complaints against police, or increase trust between police and citizens, police critics have also indicated that cameras simply don’t help get them what they want.
“The real question is, who has the power to interpret the footage and, frankly, who has the power to make a determination of wrongdoing?” M. Adams, the co-executive director of Madison social justice nonprofit Freedom Inc., said at a meeting of the city’s most recent body camera committee last year. The group is a staunch advocate for defunding police and eliminating incarceration and cash bail.
Cameras “do not produce the outcomes we want,” Adams said.
Over the years the city has also passed up opportunities to apply for federal funding for body cameras for patrol officers, and in 2017 the department rejected an offer from Taser International to outfit officers with free body cameras for a year, arguing the city couldn’t cover other costs associated with the technology.
Council President Syed Abbas, who is sponsoring the pilot project resolution, said he isn’t recommending the proposal be referred to any of the city’s many committees because the issue has been studied enough.
“Deferring is just delaying,” he said, but that doesn’t mean other council members can’t ask for referrals. He said the measure could be back before the council as early as Jan. 4.
He’s cautiously optimistic he and other sponsors have the votes to pass it, pointing to the 10-9 vote in July against the motion to reject body cameras.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, who has generally enjoyed the support of Madison’s most progressive residents, has steadfastly refused since her election in 2019 to take a definitive position on police body cameras.
“The mayor does not have a comment on this issue,” Deputy Mayor Katie Crawley said Friday in response to a question about the mayor’s position on Abbas’ resolution, including whether she would consider vetoing it.
The nine council members who voted in favor of the July measure opposing the cameras — Alds. Juliana Bennett, Brian Benford, Nikki Conklin, Jael Currie, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Grant Foster, Keith Furman, Patrick Heck and Arvina Martin — also did not respond to requests for their positions on Abbas’ resolution.
Under the proposal, the pilot’s success — even if it gets the green light from the council — could depend on the city’s level of crime next year.
Because the Police Department has agreed to use money in its already-approved 2022 operating budget to cover staff time related to processing footage, “their ability to do so depends on the number of extraordinary events (homicides, shots fired, protests, etc.) that require overtime and other unknown events that may occur in 2022,” according to the fiscal note attached to Abbas’ resolution.
“An appropriation to MPD may be necessary later in the year to cover these costs,” it says.
Because that appropriation would adjust the current year budget, it would require approval by a 15-vote supermajority of the City Council, Abbas said.
Want your car stolen or home burglarized? Here's how to make thieves' jobs easier
For years, police have warned residents to lock their vehicles and homes to discourage opportunistic young thieves. At times, that advice appears to be falling on deaf ears.
Janesville police said they have seen a recent spree of thefts of vehicles left unlocked with keys inside.
Unlocked doors led to a stolen vehicle and a stolen handgun overnight Thursday into Friday on the Near West Side, Madison police reported.
A spree of thefts from vehicles overnight Sunday into Monday included smashed windows and stolen purses, Madison police reported.
Fitchburg police identify 2 arrested in vehicle theft, interrupted burglary, shots fired in Cross Plains
Fitchburg police have identified the two people arrested in a vehicle theft, interrupted burglary and shots fired incident in Cross Plains early Wednesday morning.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, two days after fleeing the scene of a Far West Side burglary with others in a stolen vehicle, Madison police reported.
An unlocked SUV with a garage door opener inside of it was stolen from a Southwest Side home, along with several wallets, Madison police reported.
Town of Madison police officers found the stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven on Park Street and arrested an 18-year-old male occupant, while a male juvenile ran from the vehicle and was not apprehended, police said.
Car left unlocked in driveway leads to theft of 2 vehicles from Southeast Side home, Madison police say
The driveway vehicle was unlocked because it was believed the owner would move the car into the garage, but the car was not moved and thieves opened it, activated the garage door opener, entered the home and stole keys for both the driveway vehicle and an additional car in the garage, police said.
No injuries were reported in the crashes police responded to on Sunday.
3 teen suspects in burglaries, car thefts arrested after purse snatching, crash of stolen car, Madison police say
One of the trio, a 15-year-old from Madison is wanted by several jurisdictions, with Madison police having probable cause to arrest him for burglary while armed and for dropping a handgun outside of Leopold Elementary School on Oct. 22.
Police: Westport homeowners confront burglars who gain entry from garage door opener in unlocked car
The case shows that recent arrests in Dane County and in Sauk County haven’t ended such crimes, as police had warned
"Stolen cars -- when recovered -- often have been damaged and many smell of pot, so on several levels people have been victimized."