Police believe same set of suspects were involved in separate thefts outside grocery stores

Madison police believe the same set of suspects were involved in two separate purse thefts outside local grocery stores Wednesday morning.

The first theft took place in the parking lot of Pick 'n Save, 261 Junction Road, at around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. A woman was about to pull away from the parking lot after loading her car with groceries when a black sedan with no license plates pulled up near her. A young man in the sedan told the woman her trunk was not closed. While the woman got out of her car to check her trunk, one of the young men from the sedan opened her driver's side door and took her purse.

DeSpain said the second theft took place outside of Woodman's, 3817 Milwaukee St., at around 9:25 a.m. Wednesday. Another woman was putting groceries in her car in the loading area when a black sedan, again with no license plates, pulled into the space in front of her car. One man from the sedan got out and pushed the woman's empty cart away as she watched, while a second young man from the sedan opened the passenger side door of the woman's car and took her purse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The sedan used in both thefts is believed to be a Nissan, DeSpain said, possibly a Sentra.