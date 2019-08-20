Madison police said they believe a car-to-car shooting on the Far East Side Monday night was a targeted act related to an earlier gun call.
No injuries were reported in the incident shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on International Lane at Anderson Street, according to a police news release.
A 20-year-old Sun Prairie woman told police she was riding with a male friend and his young child when someone in a white car began shooting at them. She said there were three gunshots and believed that one bullet put a hole in a tire of the car she was riding in.
The driver did not wish to provide officers with detailed information, the release states.
Detectives believe this was a targeted act of gun violence and likely connected to an earlier gun call. In that case, a witness reported seeing someone in a car pointing a handgun at a man who was standing on Packers Avenue near International Lane about 8:15 a.m. Monday, police said.