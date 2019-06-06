Police siren lights light bar squad car
Vernon County sheriff's deputies will be at Kickapoo Middle/High School the rest of the week after a student allegedly wrote a threatening letter.

The unidentified juvenile has been suspended from school the rest of the school year, and could face charges, the Sheriff's Office said.

"There appears to be no immediate threat of safety for students or staff," said Sheriff John Spears.

The threatening letter was found in a classroom Tuesday afternoon. School district staff called the Sheriff's Office that evening.

"The school identified a person of interest," Spears said. "Deputies were at the school prior to the start of class on Wednesday and a student was interviewed and identified as the juvenile who wrote the letter."

Police did not disclose what type of threat was in the letter.

