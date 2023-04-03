Portage police said they have arrested a woman who allegedly stole $300 worth of alcohol from the Walmart Supercenter in Portage.
The theft happened about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the store at 2950 New Pinery Road and police later put out pictures of the thief.
The woman, Terri Lynn Beck, 46, of Mauston and the Madison area, was arrested and is being held in the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of theft and bail jumping, Lt. Robert Bagnall said in a statement.
Portage police credited Madison police, Walmart, Target Loss Prevention, and citizen tips for the arrest.
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.