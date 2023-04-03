Portage police said they have arrested a woman who allegedly stole $300 worth of alcohol from the Walmart Supercenter in Portage.

The theft happened about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the store at 2950 New Pinery Road and police later put out pictures of the thief.

The woman, Terri Lynn Beck, 46, of Mauston and the Madison area, was arrested and is being held in the Columbia County Jail on tentative charges of theft and bail jumping, Lt. Robert Bagnall said in a statement.

Portage police credited Madison police, Walmart, Target Loss Prevention, and citizen tips for the arrest.