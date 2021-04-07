 Skip to main content
Police arrest woman on tentative homicide charge in weekend shooting case
Police arrest woman on tentative homicide charge in weekend shooting case

Madison police have made an arrest in the city's first homicide of 2021.

According to Dane County Jail records, police on Tuesday arrested Carmen K.J. Sharp, 19, of Madison, on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Carmen Sharp

Sharp

Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg confirmed Sharp was arrested Tuesday afternoon by MPD's Violent Crime Unit with assistance from the department's SWAT, Community Policing Teams, Gang Unit, and others. Sharp is tentatively charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. She was arrested for her alleged role in a shooting death last weekend at a gas station in the 300 block of South Park Street, where police said a 23-year-old man was shot and later died at a local hospital.

The incident was reported Saturday night. The man died Monday morning.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released the identity of the shooting victim.

Sharp was also tentatively charged with misdemeanor bail jumping. At the time of her arrest, Sharp was free on a signature bond after being charged in December with possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.

LARGE FIGHT BEFORE REPORTED GUNSHOTS TOPS RECENT LOCAL CRIME NEWS

