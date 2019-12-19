Police arrest second man as getaway driver in weekend shooting death

A man who was a passenger in Holum's car told police Holum had driven himself and three other people to Madison to buy "weed" from Hamilton, known to the witness as "Marcus" or "Polo."

Another occupant of the car was in contact with Hamilton by Snapchat, and Hamilton gave that person the location to meet him. Once at the address, the witness said he saw Hamilton get out of a black two-door convertible Mitsubishi that was driven by a heavy-set man.

The witness said he got out of the passenger seat of Holum's car and let Hamilton into the car. Hamilton was carrying a black backpack, the man said. Once inside the car, Hamilton positioned the backpack between his legs, then pulled a handgun out of it and demanded "everything you have" from everyone in the car.

Hamilton was pushed from the car as Holum sped away, but the witness said he heard one or two gunshots as the car drove off. The shots, which were fired from outside the car, struck Holum.

Hamilton's description was broadcast to officers, and he was identified as a suspect. Police went to his last known address, on Powers Avenue on Madison's East Side, and set up surveillance. Hamilton was later found there and arrested.

Hamilton appeared in court Tuesday, where his bail was set at $1 million. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Monday.

