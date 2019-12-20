Police arrest second man as getaway driver in Near West Side shooting death

Madison police arrested a second man Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend on Madison’s Near West Side.
Police said Thursday they arrested Brandon Hernandez, 18, on a tentative charge of harboring and aiding a felon, for acting as a getaway driver for Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, after Hamilton fatally shot a Dodgeville man during a drug deal Saturday that turned into a robbery.
Search warrants filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court state Hamilton’s sister told police initially that Hamilton had borrowed her car the day of the shooting and drove away with it alone. But she later also told police that her boyfriend, Hernandez, was driving Hamilton around that day, the warrants state.
When he was interviewed, the search warrants state, Hernandez initially denied having had any contact with Hamilton on Saturday. But confronted with his girlfriend’s statement, he blamed the fact that she is pregnant for her statement. The search warrants don’t explain why he said that.
One of the search warrants requests forensic downloads of both of the couple’s cellphones to confirm their statements. The other warrant was to allow police to collect a DNA sample from Hamilton.
According to the warrants:
Police responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon at the corner of Spruce Street and Wingra Drive, where Gunnar T.G. Holum, 18, of Dodgeville, was found shot. He died a short time later at UW Hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest.
A man who was a passenger in Holum’s car told police Holum had driven himself and three other people to Madison to buy “weed” from Hamilton, known to the witness as “Marcus” or “Polo.”
Another occupant of the car was in contact with Hamilton by Snapchat, and Hamilton gave that person the location to meet him. Once at the address, the witness said, he saw Hamilton get out of a black two-door convertible Mitsubishi that was driven by a heavy-set man.
The witness said he got out of the passenger seat of Holum’s car and let Hamilton into the car. Hamilton was carrying a black backpack, the man said. Once inside the car, Hamilton positioned the backpack between his legs, then pulled a handgun out of it and demanded “everything you have” from everyone in the car.
Hamilton was pushed from the car as Holum sped away, but the witness said he heard one or two gunshots as the car drove off. The shots, which were fired from outside the car, struck Holum.
Hamilton’s description was broadcast to officers, and he was identified as a suspect. Police went to his last known address, on Powers Avenue on Madison’s East Side, and set up surveillance. Hamilton was later found there and arrested.
Hamilton appeared in court Tuesday, where his bail was set at $1 million. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Monday.
