Police arrest man for racist State Street graffiti

Police have arrested a Madison man for scrawling what they called racist graffiti on several State Street-area buildings last week.
John G. Englert, 71, who lives in the Downtown area, is tentatively charged with five counts of criminal damage to property, four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of felony bail jumping. The charges stem from slogans painted on buildings on or near lower State Street on Sept. 3, according to a probable cause affidavit submitted by Madison police and filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court.
The Dane County Jail record for Englert also lists a tentative graffiti charge submitted by UW-Madison Police.
Formal charges have not yet been filed.
Englert, who has two pending felony cases and three pending misdemeanor cases in Dane County, along with pending criminal traffic and misdemeanor cases in Shawano County, was to appear in court for a bail hearing Wednesday, but his appearance was pushed back to Thursday.
The probable cause affidavit states the graffiti was discovered on several buildings on Sept. 3. A Madison police officer who looked at surveillance video of someone spraying a pay station on the Frances Street side of the State Street Campus Garage recognized Englert from having had contact with him in the past, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit:
Police were called to an apartment building at 305 N. Frances St. where "AB Aryan Brotherhood" had been sprayed onto the side of the building. St. Paul Catholic Center, 723 State St., had similar black spray paint spelling out "AB WLM White Lives Matter Most."
There was also graffiti at University Book Store, 711 State St., stating "AB Aryan Brotherhood."
The pay station at the parking ramp was sprayed with the words "AB Aryan Bros." Another building at 409 N. Lake St. was sprayed with the words "AB, AB Aryan Bros."
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Aryan Brothers is the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate.
Englert is set for a plea hearing later this month in three cases, the most serious involving a stolen UW-Madison truck that Englert is alleged to have driven to Shawano County in June 2019. The case was paused for several months while Englert received treatment to return him to competency.
The other two cases involve threats made to a woman who did not give him a cigarette he asked her for, and an incident in which Englert is alleged to have swung a knife at a man on North Frances Street, trying to stab him. Those are alleged to have happened in July and August.
Englert is also charged with threatening some State Street food cart owners in late August and breaking a window at a building on Thierer Road in July.
Driver of car in which 11-year-old girl was shot sentenced to prison after federal probation revoked
Kyla Robinson, sister of Tony Robinson, was victim who died in Friday car crash
Person dies from injuries sustained in multi-vehicle crash on East Side, Madison police say
Full report: Two militia arrests made; Jacob Blake, shot by Kenosha police, optimistic
Man arrested for setting woman on fire, striking man with vehicle in Waukesha, police say
Middleton woman punched and robbed at Far East Side hotel, Madison police say
2 arrested after shooting at deputies during high-speed chase, Dane County Sheriff says
Madison police see big uptick in burglaries, urge residents to increase vigilance
Madison 'kingpin' pleads guilty to multiple burglary, stolen vehicle charges
Mauston places 4 police officers on leave for off-duty incidents, city says
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.