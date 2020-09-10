Police arrest Madison man for allegedly scrawling racist graffiti on State Street area buildings

According to the affidavit:

Police were called to an apartment building at 305 N. Frances St. where "AB Aryan Brotherhood" had been sprayed onto the side of the building. St. Paul Catholic Center, 723 State St., had similar black spray paint spelling out "AB WLM White Lives Matter Most."

There was also graffiti at University Book Store, 711 State St., stating "AB Aryan Brotherhood."

The pay station at the parking ramp was sprayed with the words "AB Aryan Bros." Another building at 409 N. Lake St. was sprayed with the words "AB, AB Aryan Bros."

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Aryan Brothers is the nation’s oldest major white supremacist prison gang and a national crime syndicate.

Englert is set for a plea hearing later this month in three cases, the most serious involving a stolen UW-Madison truck that Englert is alleged to have driven to Shawano County in June 2019. The case was paused for several months while Englert received treatment to return him to competency.