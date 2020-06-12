Police arrest 19-year-old woman for allegedly looting, damaging State Street businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A young woman was arrested Friday morning for allegedly looting and vandalizing businesses on State Street following protests in Madison on the night of May 30, police say.

Gabrielle M. Kokesh, 19, of Waunakee, is accused of being involved in looting August, a clothing retailer at 414 State Street, according to a Madison Police Department news release. She is also accused of allegedly kicking in a window of Power Nine Games at 341 State Street, the act of which was reportedly caught on video.

Kokesh was booked into Dane County Jail on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property.

The MPD's Burglary Crime Unit has been working to identify and arrest people involved with recent destructive demonstrations in downtown Madison.

Detectives are "working with a wealth of looting images captured by media, security cameras, and other sources," the release said.

