A woman who was refused entry early Saturday morning to a Downtown Madison bar pepper sprayed the bouncer removing her, police said.
Police are trying to identify the woman who tried to enter Danny's Pub, 328 W. Gorham Ave., at about 1 a.m., Sgt. Ryan Gibson said.
The woman had told the bouncer that he would have to make her leave, Gibson said.
"When the bouncer went to escort her outside, the female suspect hit him, and then sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in the bouncer's eyes," Gibson said.
The woman had left before police arrived, Gibson said.