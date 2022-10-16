Police are covering up home security cameras, raising questions about transparency

After the U.S. Marshals Service broke down Sarah Peeler’s door trying to arrest her son, one question about what she sees as an overly destructive raid stood out to her: Why did marshals obstruct her front door security camera as they prepared to enter the home?

With the proliferation of cheap home security cameras, law enforcement can be filmed like never before as they breach doors, search homes and make arrests. But two different raids in Dane County suggest law enforcement is starting to reposition and obstruct cameras, a practice some legal experts say undermines First Amendment protections for filming law enforcement.

Video of the raid at Peeler’s home in Marshall shows marshals approaching the door, one of them with a battering ram and some sort of adhesive in hand ready to obstruct the camera’s view.

“I still don’t see what huge threat was posed by my son or my property,” Peeler said, standing in the doorway that she only recently fixed for about $2,500.

Marcus Collins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals’ Madison office, said marshals don’t “disclose operational tactics used during high-risk arrests.”

“Methods employed during this attempted arrest were done for officer safety reasons based on information that the subject may have been armed with a firearm,” Collins said.

Peeler disputes that her son, Kameron Montgomery, has a history of firearms, which was listed as a “reason for caution” on his Department of Corrections warrant for driving a stolen car and violating his parole.

Montgomery has never been charged with a firearms-related offense either. The warning about guns came from Montgomery’s parole supervisor, said DOC spokesperson John Beard.

A supervisor can include that designation on a warrant “based on available information” not necessarily related to past criminal charges, Beard said.

Lauren Bonds, legal director of the National Police Accountability Project, said obstructing cameras is consistent with how law enforcement often treat civilians who try to film them.

“Law enforcement is obviously aware of the proliferation of these cameras,” Bonds said.

Federal courts have repeatedly upheld the right for the public to film law enforcement. Beyond that, Wisconsin is a one-party consent state for recording, which makes it legal to record someone without their permission or knowledge, as long as the person doing the recording is part of the conversation, other legal experts noted.

Easier to ‘lie’?

Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day, a criminal defense attorney at Madison law firm Martinez & Ruby, called the practice of disabling home security cameras “illegitimate.”

“Why else would you cover up the cameras unless you want the ability to lie about what you’re up to?” Meyer-O’Day said.

Meyer-O’Day said he’s worked on cases in other parts of Wisconsin where law enforcement disabled cameras. In those, he’s used it to try to call into question police claims that are contradicted by another witness. But he’s seen little success with that argument.

In Madison, home security cameras have captured alleged police misconduct. In 2019, cameras recorded Madison police officers delivering three blows to the head of Black teenager who was resisting their attempts to take him from his foster home to a mental health facility. At the time, a Madison police spokesperson said that the officers’ violations of policies governing documenting use-of-force incidents and operation of his squad car’s video system “did not result in any disciplinary action.”

Last month, attorneys for the now-20-year-old man signed a $1.1 million agreement with the city’s insurer to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit related to that arrest.

Other agencies

When the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed search and arrest warrants at a Sun Prairie residence last November, agents approached the front door with adhesive already in hand just like the federal marshals did at Peeler’s home, a video of that raid shows. Other footage shows law enforcement obstructing the view of three other cameras on the property.

The Sun Prairie raid stemmed from a DEA investigation of Daniel Gibbs, whom authorities arrested at the residence on federal drug distribution charges. The government alleges that Gibbs sold methamphetamine to a confidential source on three different occasions in August and September 2021.

In an interview, Gibbs theorized that law enforcement disabled and covered the cameras to prevent his arrest and the search of the home from being filmed.

The DEA declined comment on the raid due to Gibbs’ pending court case.

“DEA takes all allegations of misconduct and wrongdoing very seriously,” the agency said. “When such allegations come forward, DEA thoroughly investigates those allegations, and if substantiated, holds those individuals accountable.”

2020 unrest

Law enforcement raids sparked controversy amid the anti-police, racial justice demonstrations of 2020. When talking about the federal marshals’ search of her home, Peeler brings up Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, during a raid in 2020.

Since the federal marshals had been warned about guns, Peeler is grateful she and her son weren’t home during the raid.

As for the disabling of cameras, Madison criminal defense attorney Jessa Nicholson Goetz called it a legal gray area and a practice that’s “problematic from a public perception or optics standpoint.”

Such cameras are different from police body cameras, since their use and when they should be turned on and off is governed by internal police policies.

“My perspective is, I view that as obstructive conduct because they’re concerned about the search and seizure being recorded,” Nicholson Goetz said. “I’m unclear as to why that would be.”