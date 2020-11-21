Police: 8 injured in Milwaukee-area mall shooting; suspect sought

“Our thoughts go out to our community, especially those who were injured and affected by the incident today,” Wauwatosa police said in a tweet. “Events like this shake a community, and we remain committed to protecting those who live in and visit Wauwatosa.”

Witnesses told WISN-TV that they had heard what they believed to be eight to 12 gunshots. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect. The station interviewed several people outside the mall who said they had friends sheltered inside stores while the search was ongoing.

Jill Wooley was inside Macy’s with her 79-year-old mother when they heard the series of gunshots just outside the store entrance.

“We heard the first shot fired and knew immediately it was a gunshot,” Wooley told CBS58 in Milwaukee. “We both just dropped to the floor.”

Wooley said she didn’t see anyone but the shots were “very close.” She added that they ran in the opposite direction to the basement of the store, where they then hid.

Trish Cox’s 19-year-old nephew works at Finish Line sporting goods store. She said she was worried because the store’s phone wasn’t being answered and was frantic as she waited while FBI agents cleared the mall.