Police: 2 injured in car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side

In what appears to be another case of car-to-car gunfire, Madison police were called to a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s East Side that left two men injured, one seriously.
Early reports indicated both victims were inside an SUV that was being chased by a dark-colored sedan on Commercial Avenue near Oak Street in the Eken Park neighborhood at about 1:20 p.m. At least one person from the sedan fired at the victims, according to a police incident report, and the SUV crashed into a home about a block east on Commercial, causing significant damage to the home.
Witnesses saw the sedan speeding from the area; it had not immediately been located.
Police said one of the victims appeared to have suffered several life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital.
At around 2 p.m., at least six squad cars and several officers were stationed on Commercial Avenue near Algoma Street, and a gray SUV appeared to have crashed into one of the yards of the homes on the street.
John Hanevold, 69, was sitting on his front porch when the SUV and sedan sped by and said he heard two gunshots.
“It was a real loud bang,” he said. “And one right after the other.”
Hanevold said he has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, and gun violence has fluctuated over the years, but this year has been “exceptional.”
“This is the first time I heard shots ... a block away,” he said. “It’s getting too close.”
Madison has seen a spate of shootings this summer, often from people in cars targeting people on the street or in other cars, and often from cars that had been stolen. In June, there were 29 shootings reported, which at that time was a one-month record since police began keeping records. In July, the record was broken with 44 shootings recorded.
On Aug. 11, one of them led to the death of an 11-year-old girl, Anisa Scott, who was shot while in a car being driven by her mother’s boyfriend on East Washington Avenue, allegedly by one or more of three teens following them in a stolen Kia Optima.
Two of the teens, Perion R. Carreon, 19, and Andre P. Brown, 16, both of Madison, have been charged with homicide, and the same charges are expected to be filed against the third, Jerry L. Ward, 17, of Madison, next week.
On July 25, 24-year-old Maurice R. Bowman Jr., of Madison, was shot and killed while a passenger in a car by a person in another car while both were traveling in the 900 block of Chapel Hill Road on the city’s Southwest Side.
No one has been arrested in that case but during a memorial for Bowman at Garner Park on the city’s West Side on Aug. 4, several as-yet-unidentified people descended on the crowd of more than 300 firing handguns and what police said was likely an AK-47. Four people were hit by gunfire, but none of their injuries were life-threatening. About 65 shell casings were recovered.
On July 5, shots were fired as people in two vehicles pursued each other in the 100 block of Jackson Street on the East Side, and two hours later police responded to reports of gunfire at East Washington and First Street and investigators were later told the occupants of a red sedan were shooting at an occupied light-colored sedan.
Madison has in recent years experienced an uptick in juveniles stealing cars and going on joy rides, sometimes ending in crashes.
The recent car-to-car shootings represent an escalation of that trend, and at a news conference Thursday, acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said the vast majority of car thefts could be thwarted if residents did a better job locking up their vehicles and homes. Police have said groups of young people routinely go through neighborhoods at night checking to see whether vehicles are open in order to steal them or their contents, and will enter garages and homes looking for keys to vehicles they can steal.
Killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
11-year-old girl in critical condition with gunshot wound to be removed from life support Thursday
2 arrests made in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
'I don't want to die': 2016 video shows 7-year-old Anisa Scott praying for an end to gun violence
Mourners grieve 'senseless' killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott
Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence
Police still mum on investigation in alleged hate crime, 7 weeks later
Armed Sun Prairie robbery turns into 100 mph chase on blown tires, police say
27-year-old woman stabbed in chest during argument on North Side, Madison police say
Homicide by drunken driving charged in Highway 12 car-motorcycle crash
Woman tries to steal $4,000 of merchandise from JCPenney at East Towne Mall, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.