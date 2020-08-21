Police: 2 injured in car-to-car shooting on Madison's East Side

“This is the first time I heard shots ... a block away,” he said. “It’s getting too close.”

Madison has seen a spate of shootings this summer, often from people in cars targeting people on the street or in other cars, and often from cars that had been stolen. In June, there were 29 shootings reported, which at that time was a one-month record since police began keeping records. In July, the record was broken with 44 shootings recorded.

On Aug. 11, one of them led to the death of an 11-year-old girl, Anisa Scott, who was shot while in a car being driven by her mother’s boyfriend on East Washington Avenue, allegedly by one or more of three teens following them in a stolen Kia Optima.

Two of the teens, Perion R. Carreon, 19, and Andre P. Brown, 16, both of Madison, have been charged with homicide, and the same charges are expected to be filed against the third, Jerry L. Ward, 17, of Madison, next week.

On July 25, 24-year-old Maurice R. Bowman Jr., of Madison, was shot and killed while a passenger in a car by a person in another car while both were traveling in the 900 block of Chapel Hill Road on the city’s Southwest Side.