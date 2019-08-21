An 8-year-passenger of a Buick Lesabre that was traveling west on Interstate 39-90 called 911 on Monday night after her uncle became unresponsive and the car crashed into a guardrail and came to rest on an off-ramp to the Beltline, authorities reported.
The girl, who was not injured in the crash about 8 p.m. Monday and was later placed in the care of her mother, told dispatchers her uncle was not moving, but when paramedics arrived, the man was standing outside the vehicle with the State Patrol. Although he was alert and oriented, the man was not answering questions appropriately, the Madison Fire Department reported in a news release,
Shortly after he was assisted into the ambulance, the man became unresponsive, prompting paramedics to give administer Narcan, and eventually he became responsive once again. The man denied any injuries, and even denied being in a crash, the Fire Department reported.
The State Patrol said in a news release that the man, Herbert H. Brown, 45, of Chicago, was arrested for an alleged third OWI offense, with a child in the vehicle under the age of 16.
