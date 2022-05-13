 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Plover man charged in Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol

  • 0
conlin weyer 1

Plover resident Conlin Weyer has been charged with multiple misdemeanors for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

 FBI

A Plover man is the latest Wisconsin resident charged with federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI used video footage, cellphone records and a high school yearbook photo to identify Conlin Weyer, whose date of birth was blacked out in a criminal complaint filed Friday but who was in high school as of March of last year, according to the yearbook photo provided by a classmate. 

conlin weyer mug

Weyer

Weyer is charged with entering and remaining and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. All are misdemeanors.

According to an FBI affidavit, Weyer was wearing a red "Trump" hat when he entered the building and walked around for about 45 minutes.

Conlin Weyer 2

Conlin Weyer can be seen at the right in this image from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.

Weyer did not respond to requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Several hundred people have been charged nationally in the Jan. 6 attempt by supporters of former President Donald Trump to stop the counting of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. One protester was shot and killed by Capitol Police and one Capitol Police officer died of a stroke in the hours after the attack after being sprayed with a chemical irritant during the attack.

People are also reading…

conlin weyer 3

Conlin Weyer can be seen in black clothes and a red hat in this image from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the FBI.
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics