Plover man charged in Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol

A Plover man is the latest Wisconsin resident charged with federal crimes in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI used video footage, cellphone records and a high school yearbook photo to identify Conlin Weyer, whose date of birth was blacked out in a criminal complaint filed Friday but who was in high school as of March of last year, according to the yearbook photo provided by a classmate.

Weyer is charged with entering and remaining and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building. All are misdemeanors.

According to an FBI affidavit, Weyer was wearing a red "Trump" hat when he entered the building and walked around for about 45 minutes.

Weyer did not respond to requests for comment from the Wisconsin State Journal.

Several hundred people have been charged nationally in the Jan. 6 attempt by supporters of former President Donald Trump to stop the counting of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. One protester was shot and killed by Capitol Police and one Capitol Police officer died of a stroke in the hours after the attack after being sprayed with a chemical irritant during the attack.

