Plover accountant gets 8 months in federal prison for tax fraud

A Plover accountant was sentenced Wednesday to eight months in federal prison for tax fraud, authorities reported.

James Canfield, 74, who owned and operated Advanced Accounting Concepts Inc. of Plover, also was permanently prohibited by the Internal Revenue Service from preparing or filing any tax returns for third parties, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

Canfield pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding in the preparation of false tax returns filed with the IRS on Jan. 4 and was sentenced by Judge James D. Peterson.

Between 2013 and 2018, Canfield prepared and submitted tax returns to the IRS on behalf of clients that both exaggerated and sometimes fabricated business expenses for the business use of clients’ homes. Despite being told by clients that they primarily used their homes as their personal residence, Canfield often attributed 100% of their home for business, then took ordinary home expenses as deductible business expenses, O’Shea said.

Canfield was fined twice before by the IRS for preparing returns with unjustified business expenses and claiming personal living expenses as business deductions. After the second fine, in 2012, IRS agents met with Canfield and explained in detail how deductions he was submitting were unlawful under IRS regulations, O’Shea said.

The judge noted that although Canfield did not directly profit from the fraudulent refunds or lower taxes paid by clients, he knowingly engaged in preparing the false returns to generate repeat business from clients and expand his client base through favorable recommendations, O’Shea said.